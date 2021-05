CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown delivered a 0.4 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was down from .6 rating it drew the week before for the throwback edition. The overnight viewership count for Friday’s episode is not available. The ratings website ShowbuzzDaily.com is having technical issues, but it should be up and running again on Monday.