NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Shawn Michaels reveals the five men and five women who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline

-Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

-“Toxic Attraction” Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikkita Lyons

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).