What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Art Barr

November 23, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent. C was a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Juventud Guerrera is 48.

-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) is 28.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.