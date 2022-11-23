AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent. C was a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Juventud Guerrera is 48.

-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) is 28.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.