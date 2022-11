CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo, Ivey Nile vs. Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, SCRYPTS identity revealed, Toxic Attraction opening, and more (32:35)…

Click here for the November 22 NXT TV audio review.

