Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Bayley, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Brad Armstrong, Dick Murdoch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Against All Odds event and will open with new Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and new X Division Champion Chris Sabin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished finished second with 24 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chuck Palumbo is 52.

-Cezar Bononi is 37.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) is 34.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012 at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996 at age 49.