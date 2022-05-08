05/08 WWE WrestleMania Backlash audio review: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss, and more (41:23)…

Click here for the WrestleMania Backlash audio review.

