WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.648 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.593 million average. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: The Monday Night Football game featuring the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles led the cable ratings with 12.769 million viewers and a 3.81 rating in the 18-49 demo. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.789 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.684 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.684 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 15, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.585 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home edition.