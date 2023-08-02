WWE second quarter financial report and conference call, AEW Dynamite in Tampa (reports needed), AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite poll results, Austin Theory, Davey Boy Smith Jr., DeWayne Bruce, Takayuki Iizuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its second quarter financial report today before the market opens. Nick Khan and other executives are expected to host the call. Join me for live updates beginning at 7:30CT/8:30ET.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. This is the 200th edition of Dynamite and the show includes Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Tampa (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight) and Friday’s AEW Collision in Greenville, S.C.. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority D grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade for a below average show.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 61 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was the best episode of Collision thus far.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson.

-The final edition of NXT 2.0 aired on August 2, 2022.

-DeWayne Bruce is 61. He worked as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker in WCW and was the head trainer at the WCW Power Plant.

-Takayuki Iizuka is 57.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) is 38.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) is 26.