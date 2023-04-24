CM Punk reportedly visited backstage at WWE Raw

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star CM Punk was backstage earlier today at the WWE Raw event in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Punk visited with several wrestlers and spoke briefly with Paul Levesque. Johnson added that Punk was eventually asked to leave the building, presumably due to being under contract to AEW.

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that Punk ripped off the Band-Aid by simply showing up unannounced after all the years of friction between him and the company. That said, it’s also understandable that Punk was asked to leave the building given his contract status with AEW.