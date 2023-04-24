4/24 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Triple H’s big announcement, Bad Bunny’s return to WWE, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, the ongoing build to WWE Backlash

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,561)

Live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired April 24, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit and headed to the ring for a promo. There were loud “Cody” chants once he was in the ring. Cody asked what the Chicago crowd wanted to talk about. He said they could talk about the draft and how he could end up on Smackdown or stay on Raw.

Cody said they could talk about his unenviable task of having to slay The Beast that is Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. Cody spoke about Lesnar waiting until his back was turned to jump him. Still shots were shown of Lesnar’s attack on Rhodes from the Raw after WrestleMania.

Cody said he wanted to show the fans something else. He removed his jacket and then mouthed, “Not that” to some fans. Funny. Cody removed his tie and tossed it into the crowd and then unbuttoned his dress shirt, which he also threw into the crowd.

Cody pointed to the scar from the surgery he underwent to repair a torn pectoral muscle. He noted that it was the first time he’s stood in the ring in Chicago since he faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match that was held prior to the surgery.

“Pick a spot,” Rhodes told Lesnar. Cody told Lesnar to find a spot to add a new scar.