04/19 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Pretty Deadly vs. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Titles, Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne, Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn, Grayson Waller vs. Sanga, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Pretty Deadly vs. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Titles, Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne, Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn, Grayson Waller vs. Sanga, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray, Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Drake and Gibson, and more (50:30)…

Click here for the April 19 NXT 2.0 audio review.

