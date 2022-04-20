AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Johnny The Bull, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, Rick Rude, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy 4/20 Day to those of you who observe this sacred holiday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show includes Tony Khan’s latest huge announcement and Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a coffin match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members afterward.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Pittsburgh, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Albany, New York. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade. It would have been a B+ had it not been for those last two minutes.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with an A grade 41 percent of our post show voters. B finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny The Bull (Jon Hugger) is 44. He worked as Johnny Stamboli in WWE.

-Garett Bischoff is 38. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers is 37. He worked as Curt Hawkins in WWE.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.