WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s WrestleMania 38 go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.979 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.769 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.50 rating.

Powell’s POV: Very good numbers for the brand’s WrestleMania go-home show despite a dip for the third hour. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.052 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.100 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.786 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 29, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.701 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last year’s WrestleMania go-home show aired on April 5 and delivered 1.701 million viewers and a 0.52 rating.