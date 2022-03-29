NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The current card for Saturday’s matinee show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.

-Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. TBD in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. “MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Gunther vs. LA Knight.

Powell’s POV: The final entrant in the ladder match will be determined in a second chance qualifier on tonight’s NXT 2.0 show featuring Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong. NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on Saturday at noonCT/1ET and will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams, and Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same day audio review.