05/08 Dot Net Q&A Audio: Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There may be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (50:19)…

Click here for the May 8 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.

