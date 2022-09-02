9/2 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns celebrates two years as champion, Ronda Rousey’s final judgment, The Viking Raiders vs. New Day in a Viking Rules match, Karrion Kross’s in-ring debut, Mansoor and Mace vs. Hit Row, Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,202)

Taped August 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired September 2, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary, and the ring announcer was Samantha Irvin… The ring apron had viking shields on it and a small viking longship at ringside. The Viking Raiders made their entrance for the Viking Rules match. Irvin said there are no rules and falls count anywhere. The New Day duo made their entrance with some viking gear of their own…

1. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a Viking Rules match. There were also viking flags set up on the ring posts. The bell rang and the teams immediately brawled. Kingston and Woods hit stereo flip dives over the top rope and onto the Raiders at ringside.

Kingston and Woods used the shields from the ring apron as weapons. Kingston placed one in front of Erik and then Woods dropkicked it. Kingston climbed onto the ringside barricade and frog splashed Ivar. Kingston and Woods both covered Ivar, who kicked out at two heading into a break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Woods dove from a handrail onto the Viking Raiders on the main floor. The teams battled back to ringside. Ivar splashed Woods against the barricade and got a two count. Erik took a kendo stick from Kingston and tossed him back inside the ring.

Kingston kicked Erik and took the stick back and worked him over with it. Erik put Kingston down with a uranage slam and covered him for a two count. Kingston battled back and got the better of Erik and Ivar briefly. He pulled a “unicorn horn sledgehammer” out and hit Erik with it and covered him for a near fall.

Kingston was slammed onto the longship. Erik slammed Ivar onto Kingston. Woods performed a tornado DDT on Erik on the longship and got a two count. Woods and Ivar fought inside the ring. Ivar got the better of it, and then Ivar slammed Woods from the middle rope and had him beat, but Kingston broke it up. [C]

Kingston and Woods put Erik down and covered him, but Ivar splashed the pile to break it up. Ivar put Kingston down with a spin kick. Erik passed Kingston to Ivar on the ropes, but Kingston fought free and fell to the mat. Ivar performed a top rope moonsault that Kingston avoided.

Kingston hit a top rope splash onto the back of Ivar, the Woods dropped a top rope elbow on him. Woods covered Ivar, but Erik broke it up. The New Day duo cleared Erik and Ivar to ringside and then dove onto them and covered them for two counts on the floor.

Erik and Ivar picked up Kingston and lawn darted his head off the longship. Woods and Erik fought on top of the ship. Woods went for a powerbomb with two tables stacked next to the ship, but Erik blocked it. Ivar hit Woods with a shield. Kingston leapt from the top rope only to have Ivar throw the shield in his face. Erik and Ivar slammed Woods through the two stacked tables with their Ragnarok finisher and then Ivar pinned him…

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated “The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 22:15 in a Viking Rules match.

Powell’s POV: The Viking Raiders had to win the Viking Rules match. It was a fun brawl and both teams worked really hard. The live crowd already sat through last week’s live edition of Smackdown and they still got up for this match. It’s good to see the Viking Raiders are clicking as heels and aren’t too damaged from their run as jolly cartoonish cosplayers.

The first part of a video package on Roman Reigns being champion for two years aired. The video was narrated by Paul Heyman, who said Reigns had defended the title over 23 times against 14 “world class superstars”… [C]