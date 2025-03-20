TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Sting, Homicide, Caprice Coleman, Angelo Parker, Matt Taven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the fallout from Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade. The John Cena and Cody Rhodes segment gave this show a big boost.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sting (Steve Borden) is 66.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 48. Homicide is having his retirement match tonight for Outlaw Wrestling in Brooklyn, New York at Arlo Williamsburg. Homicide will team with Bull James against Mike Santana and Afa Jr. Here’s wishing him the best.

-Caprice Coleman is 48.

-Angelo Parker (Jeffrey Parker) is 41.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 40.

-Jonathan Gresham is 37.