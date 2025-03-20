AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s “Slam Dunk” episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship with everyone banned from ringside

-Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

-Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. AEW is running a pair of one-hour shows on Saturday and Sunday after NCAA basketball with the listed approximate start time of 10CT/11ET for both episodes, which will be simulcast on TNT and Max. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).