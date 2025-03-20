AEW Collision lineup: The card for Sunday’s “Slam Dunk” episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Sunday’s AEW Collision.
-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles
-Komander and Hologram vs. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos
-Bandido vs. Johnny TV
-Harley Cameron in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. AEW is running a pair of one-hour shows on Saturday and Sunday after NCAA basketball with the listed approximate start time of 10CT/11ET for both episodes, which will be simulcast on TNT and Max. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
