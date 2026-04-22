NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars for the NXT North American Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill

-EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Uriah Connors

-Lizzy Rain debuts

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).