WWE Evolve results (4/22): Vetter’s review of Cappuccino Jones vs. Brooks Jensen in a Bull Rope match, Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix vs. Tate Wilder and Luca Crucafino

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 57)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 22, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 8.”

* Cappuccino Jones spoke outside, then we heard from Brooks Jensen backstage. They are both ready for their Bull Rope match tonight!

* Wendy Choo came to the ring with her WWE Evolve Women’s Title over her shoulder. She wore a dress and is not dressed to wrestle. She talked about going from being in therapy to winning the title. Timothy Thatcher is letting her pick her first opponent as champion! She has selected Laynie Luck! That brought Laynie to the ring, and she also wore her street clothes. Laynie said she was honored to be the first opponent. However, Nikkita Lyons came to the ring, annoyed with both of them. Sloane Jacobs attacked from behind! Lyons and Jacobs fought Choo and Luck.

* We saw a video package for Romeo Moreno (better known as European star “Zozaya“). He spoke in a mix of Spanish and English. Yeah, he’s really good.

1. Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins vs. Tate Wilder and Luca Crucafino. Kam and Harley came out first, but they were attacked from behind. I started my stopwatch at first contact as they brawled on the floor. Luca got in the ring and dove onto the heels. Tate hit a moonsault onto them. They got in the ring and we finally got a bell at 1:09. Tate immediately tried a pin on Harley. [C]

When we returned from the commercial, the heels were working over Tate. Kam hit a flying forearm at 3:30 and kept Wilder grounded. Luca finally got a hot tag at 7:30, and he cleared the ring. Tate clotheslined Luca in the corner. Tate hit a moonsault on Kam for a nearfall. Riggins tagged in and battled Tate. Harley snapped Luca’s throat over the top rope. Kam immediately hit a uranage for the pin on Luca. Okay action.

Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins defeated Tate Wilder and Luca Crucafino at 9:17/official time of 8:08.

* Harlem Lewis spoke backstage. He is focused on winning the title belt from Aaron Rourke . He talked about helping his family as a kid and helping to raise his younger brothers. [C]

2. Layla Diggs (w/Masyn Holliday) vs. Kali Armstrong. Kali spoke backstage, and she’s angry! This might go two minutes or less! She immediately mounted Layla and punched her. She hit a spear into the corner, then a running Facewash kick for a nearfall. Layla landed a kick and got a nearfall. The commentators talked about the ‘miscommunication’ last week between Kali and Tyra Mae Steele. Layla went for her moonsault, but Kali got her knees up. Armstrong ran the ropes to pick up speed, and she nailed the flying shoulder tackle for the pin. Exactly what this should have been.

Kali Armstrong defeated Layla Diggs at 1:52.

* Kali got on the mic and called out Tyra Mae Steele. Tyra came out but was held back by security. Foreman Timothy Thatcher came out of the back. He made a match for next week!

* A video package aired for Braxton Cole. He’s lived a life of privilege! Seafood and a chauffeur! He has the intelligence that his opponents don’t. Again, his whole look and style make me think of former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski.

* Tate Wilder spoke backstage. He’s livid at the Performance Center heels. “If you guys are so scared, why don’t you just admit it?”

* A video package for Evolve champion Aaron Rourke, and he talked about facing both Cole and Lewis. [C]

* In the VIP lounge for the main event was Max Abrams (formerly Mike Cunningham), Jacari Ball (formerly Jha’Quan McNair) and Santi Rivera (formerly Jariel Rivera.)

3. Cappuccino Jones vs. Brooks Jensen in a Bull Rope match. Jensen attacked before the bell. He put on the bull rope, and the ref called for the bell at 00:25. Both men wore blue jeans; Cap wore a white T-shirt. (I LOVE when wrestlers are dressed for a ‘fight’ not a ‘match‘). The brawled. The rope appears to be 15 or so feet long with the cowbell in the middle. Cap dove through the ropes onto Brooks, and they brawled on the floor at 2:00. Cap hopped in the VIP lounge, then he leapt back onto Jensen.

They got back into the ring at 4:00, and Jones hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall. They traded punches. Cap’s shirt is off now. He pulled on the rope to yank Brooks off the ropes. Max Abrams was now at ringside. Cap hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. He dragged Brooks to the mat and locked in a Fujiwara Armbar. They got up and traded punches. Brooks hung Cap over his back, but Cap escaped and hit a DDT. Cap awkwardly missed the Froggy Brew elbow drop. Jense hit a choke bomb for a nearfall at 9:00.

Jensen went under the ring and slid a Slim Jim table into the ring. The commentators kept talking about Max Abrams being at ringside, but he hasn’t done anything … yet. Cap hit a top-rope superplex through the table, and one of the commentators said, “Snap into that one!” They were both down. Brooks grabbed the cowbell, but Max Abrams jumped in the ring, picked it up… and turned and struck Cap in the head with it! Brooks immediately covered Cap for the tainted pin! “What kind of main man energy was that?” a commentator said.

Brooks Jensen defeated Cappuccino Jones in a Bull Rope match at 11:47/official time of 11:22.

* Max stomped on Cap. Finally, Santi and Jacari left the booth, and it appeared they were going to make the save, but then they joined in and stomped on Cap! It’s Gal emerged from the back and called Cap a “dummy.” However, CJ Valor jumped in the ring, but he attacked It’s Gal! The four men from the new class (Santi, Jacari, Max, CJ) have come together as heels, and they stood over It’s Gal and Cap and celebrated as the show concluded.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. I don’t mind the ID 2.0 class coming together as heels, being as the 1.0 class (Rourke, Mathers, Cartwheel, Cap) are pretty much all babyfaces. A good, short win for Kali. Next week will feature Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Romeo Moreno.