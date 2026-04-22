AEW Dynamite results (4/22): Barnett’s review Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis, Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 342)

Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Simulcast live April 22, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur opened the show with a video package that recapped Darby Allin capturing the AEW World Championship last week on Dynamite. In the arena, MJF made his entrance in his ring gear and a jacket. He demanded his music got cut and then screamed at the crowd to show him the respect he’s earned. MJF called last week the Seattle Screwjob, and said he had come out victorious 3 days prior against Kenny Omega. He called Darby a cheat, and said he hit him in the nuts before that skank Aubrey Edwards made a fast count.

MJF asked the crowd if they really thought Darby could beat him at 100%. He said he’s the most complete athlete in the sport, and he’s beaten everyone’s favorites, including making sure Hangman Page could never be champion. MJF reminded the crowd that he kicked out of the One Winged Angel like it was nothing. He demanded that Darby Allin come to the ring to give him back his World Championship right now, and he didn’t care about his match with Tommaso Ciampa in the Main Event.

Kevin Knight walked to the ring instead, and grabbed a microphone. He said it’s a different city, but the same Max coming down to the ring and whining like a little bitch. Knight said it was about to get real, because The Jet is real and The Jet is too fly. He told Max he looked clean with his new title around his waist, and when you’re a fighting champion you’re willing to defend it at any time. He made the case that he had Max beat a few weeks ago, and he should be the AEW World Champion.

MJF said Knight was almost Aristotle with his eloquence, and recapped all of his points. He said he recalled beating Knight with a heatseeker for an easy dub, and the only person who deserves to be AEW Champion is him. MJF said he’s the TNT Championship type, the workhorse type, the type with the ceiling. MJF said The Jet was average, and he should know better than to let his world title coming out of his average little mouth.

Knight said he might have to slap Max’s big ass nose off his face. He said some of the best wrestlers in the world have held this workhorse belt, and it’s no surprise that MJF has never held the title since he’s always had everything handed to him. Knight then offered to kick MJF’s ass. MJF asked what’s in it for him, because he’s already proven he’s the superior athlete. He said Knight had sold him on the title, and he’d like to turn Knight’s pride into straight up depression. MJF then told him he could have his match if he put the TNT title on the line.

Knight replied that since they were in Rip City, he could rip him a new one right here right now. MJF called for a referee, and one came to the ring. Once he got in the ring, MJF left and told Knight that he had a date with The Devil for next week.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Jericho and The Demand. They announced a six man tag match for Collision, and Ricochet said that he had no friends and wouldn’t have any partners. Jericho announced a new T-Shirt related to The Demand kicking his ass, and said he stole Ricochet’s catchphrase for him. Jericho reminded Ricochet that he didn’t have to find people who like him, he just needs to find people that hate him.

In the arena, Brody King made his entrance for the first match. He was followed by Lio Rush.

1. Brody King vs. Lio Rush: Brody has to pull Lio away from the camera, as he was manically talking in circles as the match started. Rush offered his hand to King, and Brody grabbed it. Lio bit the hand when he couldn’t pull it away. Brody landed a scoop slam and then a running splash into the corner. The match spilled outside, where King landed some heavy chops. He then set up Rush on a chair and took a run at him, but Rush slipped away and King collided with the barricade. Rush then sent King into the ring post and the barricade…[c]

My Take: Knight and MJF delivered a decent promo. Knight still has a ways to go in terms of developing a comfort level on the mic, but he’s doing well improving week to week. I’d also like to see more characterization for him. He’s got swagger and he’s “The Jet”, but I don’t feel like I know much else.

Lio attempted a rebound stunner, but King stuffed it and landed a big lariat. The ref checked on King, as he clutched the arm that was ran into the barricade. Rush rang up King’s arm on the rope, and then they battled on the apron. King picked up Rush, but he slipped out and shoved King to the floor. Rush then followed up with a suicide dive after galloping around the ring on all fours. Rush went up top and dove onto King. He then delivered a Frog Splash onto King in the ring, but King kicked out at one.

King fired back with a bossman slam and a cannonball in the corner. He then delivered a Ganzo Bomb and got the win.

Brody King defeated Lio Rush at 9:09

After the match, King continued to sell his left arm. He got on the microphone and said he would be paying attention to the main event, and told Darby Allin he was proud of him, but not proud enough not to bring the violence. Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa was asked about his AEW Title shot. He said he went through his entire career being told he was too small, not charismatic enough, or that he didn’t pass the airport test. He said he knows what he is, and that’s a father and a husband and a professional wrestler. He said tonight is about passion, and asked whether Darby Allin wants to win as much as he needed it…[c]

My Take: Rush’s new character is odd, but it does stand out in a crowded field. I’m curious if we get King vs. Allin again, as they’ve given each other some memorable moments in the ring in the past. Ciampa’s promo delivery was good, but I’m not a huge fan of inserting meta commentary about career grievances into promos.

Backstage, Adam Copeland delivered a response to FTR. He said he felt they deserved another AEW Tag Team Championship match. Copeland called them one of the best ever, but he had a proposition where they could prove they were the best. He then challenged them to a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing, and if FTR wins Copeland and Christian would retire as a Tag Team.

Hikaru Shida made her ring entrance in the ring, followed by Mina Shirakawa.

2. Hikaru Shida vs. Mina Shirakawa: After some battling back and forth early on, they came to a standoff after both women attempted a dropkick simultaneously. Mina took control with a sling blade a moment later. She then followed up with a flurry of strikes. Shida battled back to her feet and took control heading into the break…[c]

Mina surprised Shida with a lariat and a splash in the corner. She then tripped Shida near the ropes and performed a tornillo over the top rope for a near fall. The match spilled outside, where Shida sent Mina into the ring steps. She then delivered a driver of sorts on the apron, and then a Meteora from the top rope in the ring for a near fall. She followed up with a big knee strike for another near fall. Mina fired back with a rolling elbow and both women were down on the mat.

She followed up with a back fist and a a shotgun dropkick from the top rope. Mina then delivered a slingblade from the opposite turnbuckle and covered for a close near fall. She then applied a Figure Four, but Shida was able to roll for the ropes. There was a battle over the Kendo Stick in the corner, and Statlander ended up giving an unwitting assist to Shida. She followed up with a Falcon Arrow and got the win.

Hikaru Shida defeated Mina Shirakawa at 12:29

After the match, a video package aired for Kazuchika Okada ahead of his match with Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing…[c]

My Take: A decent outing for Shida and Shirakawa. There were some awkward moments at points, but it didn’t ruin the match overall.

Will Ospreay made his ring entrance as the show returned. He was followed by Mark Davis.

3. Mark Davis vs. Will Ospreay: Ospreay tried to jump David with a Hidden Blade, but got intercepted by a shoulder tackle and sent to the outside. Davis continued the attack and sent Ospreay into the barricade, and then tossed him back into the ring. Ospreay regained control and took the match back to the floor. He landed a hurracarrana using the ring steps as a springboard, and then landed a springboard elbow a moment later back in the ring. Things quickly moved back to the floor as they battled up near the stage. Ospreay performed a leaping attack near the stage that took down Davis while Ospreay landed on his feet…[c]

Davis hurled Ospreay neck first into the corner, and then followed up with a running elbow strike. Ospreay fired back with a springboard wheel kick, and a running boot in the corner. He continued with strikes, but Davis cut him down with a flurry of punches and a lariat. Davis went for a piledriver, but Ospreay avoided it and landed a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Davis replied with pair of back drop suplexes, which had Ospreay clutching his neck.

Davis pressed the advantage, but Ospreay managed to hit him with a hidden blade for a close near fall. Ospreay clutched his neck, and Davis fired back with a big lariat. He then delivered a stack piledriver, but Ospreay’s leg reached the bottom rope. Davis then followed up with another piledriver on the ring apron, and Ospreay slumped to the floor. After a moment, the doctor stopped the match because Ospreay reported that he had no feeling in his arm.

Mark Davis defeated Will Ospreay by Doctor Stoppage at 15:38

After the match, Davis pulled Ospreay back into the ring. Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley arrived, followed by the remaining Death Riders. Davis put down Ospreay and backed out of the ring. Claudio tossed Ospreay into his shoulder and they walked away…[c]

My Take: A very strong match and an important win for Davis. We’ll see if they can capitalize on it. Davis has improved massively over the last 6 months.

Backstage, Persephone and Alex Windsor challenged the Triangle of Madness to a match on Collision. Samoa Joe then made his entrance in the arena. Cody Chunn did not get a televised entrance.

3. Cody Chunn vs. Samoa Joe: Chunn got in a few strikes here and there, but provided little resistance as Joe toyed with him before eventually putting him away with a Muscle Buster.

Samoa Joe defeated Cody Chunn at 2:38

After the match, Joe greeted Hook on the stage and they headed to the back. We then got a video package that celebrated some wild Darby Allin moments over the years…[c]

My Take: Good to see Joe back. Though I think the time of The Opps may have already come and gone, and it may be better if they move on.

Jericho emerged from a locker room backstage, and revealed that he had found some teammates in the Hurt Syndicate for his match with The Demand. In the arena, Tony Schiavone introduced Darby Allin. He made his ring entrance and laid out the AEW World Title in the middle of the ring. Darby said winning the title took everything, and recalled having his first match in Portland. He said it’s a 15 minute ride, and that he did it for his parents that he helped retire, his fiancee he met on the school bus, and the Sherpas that helped him summit Mount Everest.

MJF showed up and demanded he give him his belt back, and Darby said no. He demanded an immediate rematch, and Darby said no. He continued and said Max would have to put something on the line, and everyone in the back deserved a title shot before him. He said it started now with Tommaso, and he told MJF to get out of the way. Tommaso Ciampa then made his ring entrance. MJF jawed at him, and Ciampa laughed at him and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

4. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship: It started with a hockey fight and quickly spilled to the floor. Darby delivered a Coffin Drop to the floor, but Ciampa quickly returned fire and shoved Darby into commentary table, and then the ringside barricade…[c]

Ciampa catapulted Darby into the frame of the ring. He then took a charge at Darby, but got hung up on the barricade on his groin. Darby climbed to the top of the ring post and jumped on Ciampa and put him through a table in the timekeeper’s area. Ciampa came up bleeding, and as he tried to approach the ring, Darby delivered a suicide dive that sent him crashing into the commentary desk. Darby landed a Scorpion Death Drop, but Ciampa managed to tear down the turnbuckle pad in the corner in the process. The battle continued, and both men ended up on the turnbuckle. Ciampa grabbed Allin and delivered an Air Raid Crash to the floor in a painful looking spot…[c]

Ciampa landed a series of chops in the corner. Darby replied with some evasion and landed a double stomp out of the corner. Ciampa replied with a back body drop and a knee strike, but Darby fired up and no sold it. He delivered a Code Red, but Ciampa kicked out at 2.9. Darby went for a Coffin Drop, but Ciampa caught him coming in and applied a rear naked choke. Darby escaped, but Ciampa avoided his attack and he collided with the exposed turnbuckle.

Ciampa landed a knee strike and got a 2.9 count. He followed up with a Project Ciampa and another Knee Strike and got another 2.9 count. He then went for a Scorpion Death Lock, but Darby escaped and applied one of his own. After shifting positions a few times, Ciampa tapped out and the match was over.

Darby Allin defeated Tommaso Ciampa at 18:31

After the match, Darby extended a handshake and Ciampa took it and placed the title on his shoulder. Brody King appeared in street clothes and helped Darby to his fight. He said he was serious about being proud of him, and that they had spent countless nights talking about moments like this. King said he had talked to Tony Khan, and with his permission, he wanted a World Title shot next week. Darby shook his hand and then collapsed back into the corner.

My Take: A very good match to close the show. Ciampa was a bloody mess, and gave Darby a very good first title defense. The only reservation is that they seem to be continuing the trend of Darby wanting to give everybody in the company a title shot, burning the candle at both ends until he’s too beat up and worn down to continue winning. I think the World Champion regularly defending regularly is good fan service, but I don’t want to see Darby repeat that story again. It just ends up feeling like Deja Vu. Overall, this was a good episode of Dynamite with a couple of very strong matches. I’ll be back with my audio review for members later on tonight.