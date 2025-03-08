Murphy’s Blog: AEW Revolution Predictions – Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match for the AEW Women’s Title

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

On Sunday evening, AEW presents its annual Revolution pay-per-view event emanating from Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. If you’ve followed the wrestling websites long enough, you know that a popular argument among the diehards is the debate around storytelling and work rate, with defenders of each side trying to make the argument that each side is of greater importance than the other. It’s no secret, if you’ve followed me long enough, that I fall into the storytelling category. I love a well-worked match, but I love it even more when it’s fueled by a good story. There are times, however, when an event is created where the expected work rate is the story and that is enough to create a compelling event. For the most part, I think that’s what we have with Revolution. There are a couple of good stories that we’ll get into but in several other cases, where there’s no story, the expected work rate sells the anticipation for the match. That all being said, let’s run down the card!

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship. As I mentioned, work rate is largely powering the intrigue of this card. And while this match should be explosive given with the participants, the lackluster build has overshadowed any potential for a great match. First, the Death Riders storyline is all over the place and we’re no closer to finding out the mission statement of the group than we were when Moxley first won the title. Second, Moxley choking out Copeland during the tag match at Grand Slam in Australia pretty much killed any momentum that Copeland might have had going in. And third, Copeland is a legend, a legacy star. I feel like that at this stage of his career he should be trying to make the younger talent. I feel the same about Moxley and would like to see AEW invest more time in trying to build to the next young challenger for the title, as opposed to Copeland, who has done it all and really sees no benefit from another championship.

I am also not interested in any of the potential scenarios we could see in this match. If Copeland were to win, we would likely see an immediate cash-in by Christian Cage, with Cage emerging as the new champion. Cage is one of the best heels on the roster and his chemistry with Copeland doesn’t need an explanation, but we’ve been to that well many times. On the other side, assuming Moxley retains (which I do), it will either be because Jay White, who has been Copeland’s ally, turns on him – or because Wheeler Yuta, who is teasing friction with Moxley, based on Wednesday’s Dynamite, shows his loyalty to Moxley after all. None of that does much for me but despite these potential scenarios, I am interested to see both move on from this program onto something new.

Don Predicts: Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Championship.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship. This is an example where work rate sells the match. I like what they’ve done so far but still would like to see more promos from Kenny along this comeback journey. And I’m not really a fan of how they made the champion earn a match with the challenger (and before you accuse me of being a WWE loyalist, I know they just did something similar with Iyo Sky having to beat Rhea Ripley to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania). Despite this, I’m looking forward to this one as they’re likely to put on a great performance.

Don Predicts: Kenny Omega wins the AEW International Championship.

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May in a “Hollywood Ending” Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women’s Championship. This story has been an absolute gem and is the best kind in my opinion. The feud began last summer and has seen multiple chapters and layers. There’s no question it’s going to end big. My only concern is, in the case of both women, what’s next? Who has AEW built as credible enough to be a threat to Storm, assuming she retains (which I do)? Perhaps it’s time to merge the women’s title with the TBS Title so that you can build to Storm vs. Mercedes Mone, which is one of the bigger matches they haven’t gone to yet. Also, where does May go on the card? She’s done such strong work, I’d hate to see her slide into the abyss of the mid card of the women’s division that gets a spotlight match each week before Dynamite’s main event.

Don Predicts: Toni Storm retains the AEW Women’s Championship.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship. As much as I get a chuckle out of the arrogant Okada character, I’m looking forward to the day AEW starts toning that down and mirrors more closely the way he was presented in New Japan – one of the best wrestlers in the world. That point is debatable, but the presentation was everything. King is also another example of talent with lots of potential but spinning his wheels due to the booking. Remember what I said about challengers to Moxley? Imagine King going on a run and being properly built into that spot. I like the possibilities.

Don Predicts: Kazuchika Okada retains the AEW Continental Championship.

Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title. Mone’s matches have improved in the last six months, though she’s still a challenge on the mic. The match will be good, but again, I’d like to see them get away from bringing in outside talent as challengers and start focusing on building the many talents they have on their own roster. As an aside, Mone has been having run-ins with Billie Starkz, who has a great upside. Perhaps this is beginning of AEW starting to focus its energy from within.

Don Predicts: Mercedes Mone retains the TBS Title.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum for the AEW Tag Team Titles. I get a kick out of the Outrunners in small doses and I have no doubt that they will score several near falls in this match that will excite the live crowd. That part is fine. But ultimately, there’s no mystery to the outcome to this match as it will either be a straight-up win for the champions or you’ll see Brian Cage and Lance Archer interfere to cause a no-contest, setting up a triple threat down the line.

Don Predicts: Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match. The cage match stipulation doesn’t mean what it once did. The idea is to keep the Don Callis Family from interfering. Anyone who has watched wrestling for at least six months knows that this never works. Nevertheless, this is another case where work rate sells the match and my only concern, once again, is what’s next – particularly for Fletcher, who has had a stellar run since turning heel.

Don Predicts: Will Ospreay defeats Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match.

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship. The emergence of Ricochet as a brash, arrogant heel, with the loud suits and the Poindexter glasses has been nothing short of a masterpiece and has fueled my interest in this match. In most of the matches on this card, you’ve seen me question what’s next. In this case, while I expect Strickland to earn the No. 1 contender’s spot, given his mission statement to return to form, I have absolutely no concern that Ricochet can rebound and immediately get his heat back in whatever the next program holds for him. And it seems they are slowly building to Prince Nana turning on Swerve. I think it comes in time, but I don’t think we are there yet.

Don Predicts: Swerve Strickland defeats Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

MJF vs. Hangman Page. This is the match that is prompting me to order and watch the show. MJF is slowly returning to form on the microphone as he had started to get a little repetitive. Combine that with Page’s massive popularity with the AEW faithful. This is undoubtedly the guy that needs to be the top babyface challenger to Jon Moxley. I would like to see him tie up loose ends from his heel run a little bit more before we go full-on babyface. For example, burning down Swerve’s house, powerbombing him on a cinder block, and stabbing him with a hypodermic needle. Beyond that though, this should be the one of the ones that steals the show. I think MJF gets the win here, but I think this is only the first chapter in a long-term feud. The question is, is someone getting set on fire?

Don Predicts: MJF defeats Hangman Page.

(Pre-Show): Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor. The usual feel-good pre-show match to get undercard talent, not including Briscoe and Cassidy, on the show. Plus, the love affair with the Costco Guy continues. I don’t get it, but I’m not in the right demographic.

Don Predicts: Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe defeat Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor.