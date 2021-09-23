AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title match set for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

