AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS Championship

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV Title

-Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Reynolds and Silver won the tag team battle royale on Friday’s AEW Rampage to earn the tag title match. It’s another loaded Labor Day weekend with the WWE Payback premium live event taking place on Saturday and All Out on Sunday. I will have live reviews of both shows, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host exclusive same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My review of AEW All Out will start with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card will begin at 7CT/8ET.