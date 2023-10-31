AEW Collision rating for MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 472,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 518,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating. The MJF vs. Omega match didn’t lead the show to an increase. The show ran opposite the second game of the World Series, which delivered 8.153 million viewers for Fox, along with the usual college football competition.