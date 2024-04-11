AEW Dynamite rating: CM Punk and Jack Perry altercation footage

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 819,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 752,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Dynamite saw a significant increase in the demo to go along with a good viewership increase. The Punk and Perry footage seems to have brought some viewers in, but only time will tell whether the stunt was good for more than single night increases. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 647,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the April 12, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 866,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.