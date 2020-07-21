WWE SummerSlam 2016 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Fight For The Fallen, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Fabian Aichner, Giant Silva, Shinjiro Ohtani, Lord Alfred Hayes, Bob Orton Sr., Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE SummerSlam 2016 pay-per-view tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show includes Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins to determine the first WWE Universal Champion, Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE World Championship, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and more.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles and the fallout from Slammiversary. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on ladder matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite produced a A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 57.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 48.

-Fabian Aichner is 30.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006 following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005 at age 76 following a series of strokes.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

