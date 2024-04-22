WWE Raw in Columbus, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor, Nikki Cross, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Johnny The Bull, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten, Pepper Gomez, Rick Rude, Chyna

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center. The show includes the crowning of the new Women’s World Champion. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “Survivor” and “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW Dynasty and TNA Rebellion at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Columbus, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Cincinnati, and Saturday’s AEW Collision and Rampage in Jacksonville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 46 today. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 38 today.

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) turned 67 on Sunday.

-Orlando Jordan turned 50 on Sunday.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) turned 35 on Sunday.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.

-The late Pepper Gomez (Joseph Gomez) was born on April 21, 1967. He died of gastritis at age 77 on May 6, 2004.

-Johnny The Bull (Jon Hugger) turned 46 on Saturday. He worked as Johnny Stamboli in WWE.

-Garett Bischoff turned 40 on Saturday. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers turned 39 on Saturday. He worked as Curt Hawkins in WWE.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.