NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the penultimate show before In Your House

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 551,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 601,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 43rd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: An NBA Playoff game finished first in the Tuesday cable ratings with 6.193 million viewers for TNT. The May 25, 2021 edition of NXT finished with 698,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.