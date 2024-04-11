What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s Supercard of Honor fallout show

April 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Post match comments from the Supercard of Honor event

-ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Rhett Titus in a Proving Ground match

-Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter

-Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in action

-Anna Jay in action

-Zak Knight in action

-Vincent and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

