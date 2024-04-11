ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s Supercard of Honor fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Post match comments from the Supercard of Honor event

-ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Rhett Titus in a Proving Ground match

-Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter

-Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in action

-Anna Jay in action

-Zak Knight in action

-Vincent and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).