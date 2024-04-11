AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment