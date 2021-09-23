AEW Rampage preview: The updated card for Friday’s two-hour special (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

-Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford.

-Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium.