AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for the next pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus for $500,000

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. The main card is scheduled to start at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).