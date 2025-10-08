NXT TV preview: Battle royal and more set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-A battle royal to for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc

-Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs

-AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King in a non-title match

-Blake Monroe vs. Zaria

Powell’s POV: Ava invited TNA Knockouts to be in the battle royal, but no entrants were announced. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).