4/14 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer, Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 81)

Taped April 8, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired April 14, 2021 on TNT

A video package opened the show where the Young Bucks rhetorically posed the question of why they did what they did. Clips were shown of their assault on Jon Moxley, and they thanked him for pushing him over the edge. The Bucks claimed they chose friendship, and they chose The Elite, and they decided it was time to bring back those old Young Bucks. Matt said they had allowed other people to take control of the narrative, and it was time to show the world a newer and better version of themselves. The regular Dynamite introduction then aired.

JR, Excalibur, and Tony Shiavone joined in on commentary in the building. Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood was promoted for later, and Mike Tyson was shown backstage for a brief promo. He said he was hyped up for being a special enforcer later. MJF walked up and said his Dad had told him a lot about Mike, and that The Pinnacle was still upset at him for last week. He said he wasn’t asking Mike to cheat, but he wanted him to be on the right side of history.

Mike got fired up and sold him it sounded like he wanted him to cheat. MJF offered him a blank check and told him to think about it, but Tyson ripped up the check and chewed on it before spitting it at MJF. Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy was hyped for later. The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Fenix will happen next.

In the arena, Pac and Fenix made their entrance. The Young Bucks made their entrances in all white gear with fur on the shoulders and calves in place of their usual tassels. Don Callis accompanied them to the ring. Video was shown of the AEW House show where The Elite lost a 10 man tag match to Death Triangle and The Sydals.

1. The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Fenix for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Matt Jackson and Pac traded mat wrestling holds early on, and worked through some reversal chains. Matt eventually tagged out to Nick, and Fenix followed him into the match. Fenix landed a kick. They worked through and around the ring apron with some rapid fire reversals. Nick got the last laugh with a lariat, and then dragged Fenix over to the corner to tag Matt into the match.

Fenix quickly used some acrobatics to send The Bucks to the floor. He and Pac then dove through the ropes and splashed both Bucks on the floor. Fenix remained in the match with Matt, and landed a big chop. He then followed up with a body slam, and made a tag to Pac. We got some tandem offense with both Fenix and Pac landing synchronized kicks to the back and chest of Matt.

Fenix attempted a top rope dive, but Matt swept his legs out from under him. He then tagged Nick, who send Pac to the floor, and landed a leg sweep on Fenix. The Bucks then landed a double dropkick, and Matt covered Fenix for a two count. Fenix recovered and reversed a double hip toss attempt. Pac tagged in, and he landed a brainbuster on Matt Jackson for a near fall. Pac continued the assault and sent Matt into a couple of turnbuckles. He then landed several kicks to the chest.

The action spilled to the floor, and the Young Bucks landed tandem powerbombs into the ring apron. They then kept the pressure on Pac by cutting off the ring. Matt teased some acrobatics, but stopped halfway through and just gave Pac a back rake…[c]