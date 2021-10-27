10/27 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish, Jon Moxley vs. 10 in an eliminator tournament match, Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Championship tournament match, The Elite vs. The Dark Order

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 108)

Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

Aired live October 27, 2021 on TNT

JR, Excalibur and Tony Shiavone welcomed the TV audience to the show. They ran down the card for tonight, and Bobby Fish vs. CM Punk will start the show next. The ring entrances began and Punk was out first, followed by Bobby Fish.

1. Bobby Fish vs. CM Punk: Fish retreated at the bell to try and control the pace. Punk grabbed a headlock, and Fish tossed him off into the ropes. Punk landed a shoulder tackle and then pulled Fish back into a front facelock. Fish backed Punk into a corner and landed some strikes. Punk turned him around and returned the favor, and then went back to the chinlock. Fish fought to his feet and hit the ropes, but Punk cut him off with a couple of scoop slams.

Punk savored the crowd reaction for his scoop slams, so he went for a third. He then picked up Fish for a GTS, but he slipped out the back and landed some knees. Fish followed up with a snap suplex for a two count. Punk recovered and sent Fish to the floor, and then landed a suicide dive out to the floor. He then climbed the ropes, but Fish rolled away from him. Punk was forced to climb down, and Fish kicked his leg out from under him on the apron.

Fish pressed the attack with a running elbow for a two count. Punk sold his left knee, and Fish picked him up for a back suplex. He followed up with a dragon screw on the bag leg, and then grapevined his left knee. The action spilled to the floor, where Fish tossed Punk into the barricade and landed more strikes. They had an exchange, and Fish got the better of it with a knee to the chest.

Back in the ring, Fish continued to land inside leg kicks on the bad knee. Punk stumbled as he walked across the ring. Fish placed Punk on the top rope and landed some hard punches. Punk returned fire, and was able to knock Fish back down into the ring. Punk stood up on the turnbuckles, and used one leg to land an elbow drop. He then landed a series of elbow shots, but Fish kicked his leg out from under him again.

Fish whiffed on a big roundhouse kick, and Punk fired up with a single leg dropkick and a neckbreaker. Punk landed a rising knee strike in the corner, and covered for a two count. He then teased a GTS, but couldn’t get his knee up. Fish captured his leg and landed another dragon whip. Fish then followed up with a sliding clothesline. After a series of reversals, Punk landed a GTS. He crawled over for the pin and got the win. Fish kicked out right after 3.

CM Punk defeated Bobby Fish at 13:04

After the match, Punk celebrated briefly before he hobbled out of the ring. We then got a backstage promo from Malakai Black. He told Cody that he made his own family lose faith in him, and forced him to take measures that he’d never taken before, and made the entire crowd hate him. He said if Cody thought it was about pinfalls, think again, because the house always wins. MJF is in action next…[c]

My Take: A strong match between Fish and Punk. They’ve done a nice job of keeping Fish viable despite taking several high profile losses. Punk gave up far more offense than I expected, but the match layout and Fish’s focus on the leg was logical, and Punk being taken into deeper water is what his character needs. I hope the next step is getting engaged in a higher profile feud that requires some promo work.

MJF made his entrance with Wardlow and Shawn Spears. His opponent Bryce Donovan was already in the ring.

2. MJF vs. Bryce Donovan: MJF extended a hand for a handshake, and then kicked Bryce in the gut. He then dragged him over to the ropes and landed the heatseeker for the win.

MJF defeated Bryce Donovan at 0:21

After the match, MJF put his scarf back on and called Boston and absolute shithole. He then told the crowd they were lucky to see him do what he does best, which is pinning shoulders to mats and banging rats. He said he would skip the second one, because he’d rather shove his junk in a blender than sleep with Boston’s fat disgusting women. He then mocked the crowd’s mother’s with a bad Boston accent saying the world “Harder”.

MJF then brought up Darby Allin, and said he made a mistake when he interrupted him when he said he should have been AEW Champion, and threw the gauntlet down when he said he couldn’t break him mentally. He then said Darby was scared to show up to work, and he should be scared after he knocked out his scary uncle. MJF said now that Darby Allin was out of his hair, nothing could stop him from his destiny, and told the crowd that they were looking at a future world champion.

Sting’s music hit, and MJF looked scared for a second before laughing out loud. He mocked the crowd for being stupid. Things went dark, and MJF told Spears he was funny. Spears said it wasn’t him. A video appeared of someone wearing a paper MJF mask. He walked onto stage at a concert, and Darby Allin dropkicked him. A graphic on the screen said it was now time to break him mentally.

The lights came back on and Sting was in the ring. He took out Wardlow and Spears with his bat. Darby appeared in the crowd, and MJF scrambled to the stage. Darby then hit Wardlow and Spears with a skateboard with embedded thumbtacks. Darby then told MJF Full Gear…[c]

My Take: An effective segment. I had hoped Darby might say more than a few words, but it’s possible he’s still not comfortable with long promos.

Backstage, Tony Shiavone informed Britt Baker that since she walked out of a match with Abadon on the Jericho Cruise, she would have a No DQ match with her on Rampage. If Abadon wins, she gets an AEW Women’s Championship opportunity. Baker told her she’d see her Friday.

In the arena, Ethan Page made his entrance for his TNT Championship Match. Video was shown of Page leaving Sammy bloody on AEW Dark. Sammy then made his entrance for the match.

3. Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship: Sammy ran to the ring and landed some knees and punches. He then threw Page to ringside and dove on him. The bell still has not rung. Sammy tossed Page over the timekeepers table, and into the barricade. The bell finally rang, and they began trading punches. Page got the better of it initially, but Guevara eventually put him down with a dropkick. Sammy then landed a snap suplex, and covered for a one count. Tony Nese was shown observing the match in the crowd.

Guevara pressed the action with a series of kicks, and then went up top. Page scrambled to the ropes and knocked Sammy down to his groin. Page then picked up Guevara and dropped him with a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle. Sammy tumbled to the floor…[c]

Page dominated the action during the break. As the show returned, Sammy started a comeback with a high energy springboard cutter. He then landed a Spanish Fly and made the cover for a near fall. Sammy climbed to the top rope while Page recovered on the floor. He landed a shooting star press onto a Page, who was standing on the outside. The camera crew did a nice job of not showing Page waiting there until Sammy jumped.

Sammy did a throat slash gesture and tried to pick up Page, but he avoided it. He then landed an Iconoclasm out of the corner and covered for a near fall. Page then went up top as a Sammy chant started. Sammy leapt up to the top to meet him, but Page threw him down with a body slam. He then followed up with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Page placed Sammy up in the corner for an Avalanche Ego’s Edge. Guevara countered with a flying head scissors. He then surprised Page with a bridging pin capturing both legs and got the win.

Sammy Guevara defeated Ethan Page at 13:09

After the match, Scorpio Sky ran down and joined in on beating down Guevara with Page. The Inner Circle made the save, and the crowd sang Judas while they checked on Sammy.

Jericho had a microphone and soaked in chants. He told Sky he respected him for beating him twice, but told Page the only thing he beats is himself in his hotel room last night. He then said that since Sammy won, they would get their 5 on 5 match at Full Gear. Jericho revealed that the match would be a Minneapolis Street Fight, and next week they would decide which members of American Top Team would join them. He called Lambert pumpkin headed dipshit for Halloween, and told Sky to make sure they were there next week. Jerich then quoted Aerosmith lyrics and said they would kick their ass at Full Gear.

Backstage, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson were interviewed. Kingston said Danielson said he didn’t do the work. He said he takes a Zoloft every morning so he doesn’t flip out and hurt people. He told Bryan that he fights depression and anxiety every day, and he wasn’t going to let him talk down to him until he walked a mile in his shoes. In fact, he was done talking.

Danielson responded that everyone in the locker room fights through similar things and still does the work. He said that was the Kingston he wanted to see. He gave him and Moxley credit for being the toughest men he’s ever met, but said on Friday that won’t matter because he was going to beat him anyways…[c]

My Take: Lots to digest there. Bryan and Kingston should be a wild match. The program between Men of the Year and Inner Circle is ostensibly to build up Page and Sky, right? Why do they continue to look like schmucks every week on TV? The Page and Guevara match was very entertaining. I think Page could have used a bit more offense in other parts of the match besides the commercial break, but they got the job done.

Backstage, The Lucha Brothers said FTR did not understand the sacrifices they made to become AEW Tag Team Champions. They challenged them to a match at Full Gear to decide who the best Tag Team in the World really was.

In the arena, Serena Deeb made her entrance, followed by Hikaru Shida. Video was shown of Deeb hitting Shida with her 50th Win trophy 3 weeks ago. This is a first round match in the TBS Title Tournament.

4. Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida: They started out with some mat wrestling. Shida landed some strikes from the mount position, but Deeb scrambled out and rolled to the floor. She wrapped Shida’s leg around the post twice. Deeb went for a third, but Shida pulled her into the ring post. Aubrey Edwards began a ten count. Shida went out to the floor and put Deeb on the apron. She then pulled her the rest of the way into the ring with a suplex…[c]

Deeb landed a chop block to continue the focus on Shida’s knee. Deeb controlled the break for the most part. Shida’s comeback started with a series of rapid strikes and a sliding clothesline. She then landed a missile dropkick and a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Shida then planted Shida with a Dominator style slam for a close near fall. She got another near fall after a double knee strike.

Deeb fired back by wrenching on her knee with a dragon screw. She tried to apply a submission, but Shida sent her out to the floor with a leg thrust. It was a bit of an ugly landing. Shida used the stairs for a springboard missile dropkick. Deeb escaped the attack and used the ring post to apply a figure four. She went for another figure four in the ring, but Shida reversed into a rollup for a near fall.

Shida lined up for a running knee strike, but Deeb rolled her up into a half crab. She then transitioned into an inverted figure four, but Shida reached the ropes. Deeb grabbed the 50th Win trophy to use it, but Shida stole it from her. She threatened to use it, but tossed it aside. After a series of pinfall reversals, Shida gained the victory with a leverage pin.

Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb at 11:04

After the match, Deeb attacked Shida with a chop block. She then went to ringside and got a chair, and smashed up Shida’s bad knee with it, and then applied the Serenity Lock. Referees and Agent Jerry Lynn had to break up the assault.

Backstage, Lio Rush and Dante Martin were interviewed. Apparently Mike Sydal wasn’t available, so he couldn’t debut tonight. Dante willf face Matt Sydal for the third time on Rampage, and the third time will be the charm. He said the mentor who only looks out for himself would find out that he’s already been surpassed….[c]

My Take: Deeb vs. Shida was top tier stuff. An excellent match and post match angle. Deeb has been an absolute steal for AEW and she continues to raise the game of the Women’s Division with how well she executes in the ring.

Dark Order’s 10 (Preston Vance) made his entrance. He was followed by Jon Moxley. This is the final first round match in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.

5. Jon Moxley vs. 10: Moxley grabbed Vance for a release German Suplex. Moxley went for another, but Vance escaped. Moxley took the fight out to the floor and tossed Vance into the ring steps. Moxley then tore off most of Vance’s mask and bit him on the forehead. He then tossed him face first into the ring post.

Vance was a bloody mess as he got back in the ring. He landed some strikes and a pump kick, but Moxley quickly cut him down with a lariat. Moxley landed some heavy strikes, and then the Paradigm Shift for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Preston Vance (10) at 2:09

After the match, the medical staff used some gauze to tend to Vance. Backstage, FTR was interviewed by Tony Shiavone. Wheeler said other people have been holding their titles for too long, and that problem would be solved at Full Gear. Tully said everyone knows was reset means, and they have hit the reset button to refocus on the AEW Tag Team Championships. Harwood finished the promo and said the Lucha Brothers will have no idea what hit them at Full Gear, and they would take their rightful place as the best Tag Team in AEW.

In the arena, Cody Rhodes made his entrance…[c]

My Take: Moxley continues to kick the absolute shit out of everyone he faces. Vance looked like he was bloodied up pretty badly. Might need a few stitches.

Cody marinated in some boos, and Cody told the crowd he hears them whether they believe him or not. Cody said he heard them when he did the Tiger Driver 98, but for a brief glimmer, he thought about hitting a very different move. He asked what would have happened if he hit that move? Would he have abused his executive position, and challenged for the title he swore he never would? No, because that would be too easy. It’s the easy way out. He said everyone acknowledges who signs the checks, but also acknowledges who built the bank. He said his wife is too hot for him, his brother is a hall of famer that might be better than him, and he could live to 300 years old and never have the cultural impact of his father.

Cody said he wouldn’t turn, the easy way is not the way. He told the fans he loves them too much and he always has. He apologized to the entire Nightmare Family, and told Arn Anderson it was an honor to stand in the ring with him, and told him he was right. Andrade walked out and asked Cody who he thinks he is, and told him that the people don’t like him. He told him he makes stupid choices, first of which being his neck tattoo. He told him his next mistake was getting in his business.

He got in the ring and told Cody that if he wants, he can make him his little bitch. The lights came back on and Malakai Black joined Andrade. He spit the black mist in Cody’s face, and then they beat down Cody and Arn. Pac ran down and sent Black out of the ring. He then landed strikes on Pac and sent him to the floor. He teased a dive on them, but dropped to the seated position and gave them double birds. Cody recovered, but didn’t seem to have any actual mist on his face? The announce team ran down the Rampage lineup. Andrade vs. Cody was announced for next week. Dark Order vs Elite is next…[c]

My Take: I think Cody believes he can browbeat people with his legacy into liking him. I don’t know if that’s going to be the solution to the problem. Dragging Andrade and Pac into this mess might help Cody in the short term, but I’m not sure it helps them all that much. Hopefully I’m wrong and they have a plan here, but this feels like a decision born from stubbornness.

Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno) made their entrance. They had two guys in a horse costume, and they all had costumes. There were a few cowboy outfits and a Bear Costume. I assume the Horse is a decoy and Hangman is in the bear suit. The Elite (Omega, Cole, The Young Bucks) then made their entrance in Ghostbusters outfits. They had a mystery man in a Marshmallow Man outfit…which also could be Hangman.

5. The Elite vs. The Dark Order: Cole and Silver started the match. Silver used his power to control the early going. He gave Cole a back body drop and tagged in Evil Uno. Omega tagged in and entered the match with his dorky proton pack. Uno tried to splash Omega in the corner, and Omega turned around and he hit the proton pack. Omega sent Uno to the floor, where Nakazawa then Splashed Uno with his oversized Sumo Baby costume.

Back in the ring, Omega mocked Evil Uno. Matt Jackson tagged in, and Cabana sprayed Cold Spray in his face. Things got way too cute as Dark Order struck a pose after every move to mock The Elite…[c]

The Elite took control during the break and cut off Stu Grayson, who apparently shared a memo with Tomasso Ciampa and is dressed as Kratos from God of War. They then did their cheek kissing bit, but it was picture in picture. Grayson avoided attacks and took down The Bucks with a backflip knee strike. Cabana tagged in for a hot tag and did the flying apple and a couple of comedy spots. Cole saved the match as Colt attempted a pin in Nick Jackson. Silver then went crazy and landed a series of kicks and a release German on Nick Jackson. Omega and Matt saved him with a couple of super kicks. Omega tagged into the match and landed a snap dragon on Silver.

They landed a triple superkick and suplex combo on Silver, and Uno broke up the pin. After mass confusion, Matt Jackson took out Rick Knox with a superkick. Grayson picked up Matt Jackson for Nightfall, but Matt slipped out and landed a low blow. The rest of the Elite then low blowed the other Dark Order members. They got their stupid proton packs and surrounded the Dark Order members.

They then splashed them all with the Proton Packs, and then piled them up in the ring. Omega gave Cabana an assisted powerbomb onto the packs. The horse and marshmallow man came back down and they gave the Horse a BTE Trigger. It turned out to be Brandon Cutler.

Adam Page revealed himself to be in the Marshmallow suit. He gave Nick Jackson a lariat, and Kenny Omega the Deadeye. John Silver gave Nick the Spin Doctor and covered for the win.

The Dark Order defeated The Elite at 13:14

After the match, the crowd chanted Cowboy Shit for Page as he celebrated with the Dark Order. Omega sold frustration, along with the rest of The Elite. The announce team gave another sell for Rampage.

My Take: A very silly way to go about promoting your main event program in my opinion. Adam Page is still over, but I think there were much more clever ways for Page to outsmart and embarrass Omega on the way to Full Gear. They have a really serious story in the background here about Hangman losing and finding his confidence, and Omega tormenting him for his slip into addiction, and I think this kind of stuff undermines the gravity of that kind of storytelling. I’m sure Hangman will be fine, he’s pretty teflon, but I’d call this a wasted opportunity.