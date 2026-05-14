NXT TV rating: How did the show featuring Naraku’s debut perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 498,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 641,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.11 rating. It’s worth noting again that Nielsen made yet another change to their ratings formula, which likely explains why the NXT numbers took such a big hit. One year earlier, the May 13, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 664,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.