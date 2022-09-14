What's happening...

EC3 accused Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark of filming people in a bathroom, Clark responds

September 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Patrick Clark are publicly feuding over an alleged incident that occurred at a party in 2018. EC3 previously alleged that Clark, who wrestled as Velveteen Dream, used a cameraphone to film people without their consent while they used the bathroom during a party at EC3’s home.

Clark posted an Instagram video on Wednesday with his response to the story. Clark, who insinuated that cocaine was used at the party and that he and EC3 were intoxicated, denied any wrongdoing. Clark claimed he left his phone on EC3’s bathroom counter, and later had a former NXT wrestler examine his photos, videos, and recently deleted videos to prove to EC3 that he did not record anyone using the bathroom.

Powell’s POV: And here I thought the logo change would be the biggest NXT story of the day.

