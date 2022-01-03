WWE Raw in Greenville (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Jim Ross, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Rodney Lienhardt, Kimberly Page, New Jack, Pooch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The first WWE Raw of 2022 is live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at the new start time of 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Day 1 at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Greenville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross is 70 today.

-The late New Jack (Jerome Young) was born on January 3, 1963. He died at age 58 of a heart attack on May 14, 2021.

-Jimmy Hart turned 79 on Saturday.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse turned 51 on Saturday.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Happy belated birthday to my buddy Pooch!