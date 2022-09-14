9/14 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara in semifinal tournament matches for the vacant AEW World Championship, Toni Storm and Athena vs. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 155)

Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired live September 14, 2022 on TBS

Excalibur was joined by Taz, Tony Schiavone, and William Regal to start the show. Jon Moxley made his entrance for the first match of the night. He was followed by Sammy Guevara. He was not accompanied by Tay.

1. Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley in an AEW Tournament of Champions Semi-Final: Guevara bailed to ringside immediately to avoid the initial conflict with Moxley. After he entered the ring, Mox took control with some mat offense. Sammy replied with some strikes in the corner but was turned inside out by a lariat in return. Both men traded slaps and chops, and Moxley mocked Guevara in the process. Sammy sent Moxley to the floor and landed a series of dives to the floor. He then sent Moxley into the ring steps on the outside, and then ground him into the steps with his boot…[c]

Sammy remained in control during the break and worked over Moxley with strikes in the corner. He then sent him out to the apron and set up for a piledriver, but was unable to execute. Moxley turned the tables by driving Guevara’s head into the apron with a gnarly looking bump. Sammy took until 7 to answer the count and return to the ring. Moxley followed up with a series of lariats in the corner, and then some hard chops.

Moxley set Guevara on the top rope and raked his back. He then bit him, before pulling him back into the ring with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Moxley applied a double wrist lock, but Sammy reversed out and applied a Boston Crab. Moxley escaped, but Sammy quickly hit the ropes and landed a springboard cutter for a near fall. Sammy set up for the GTH, but Moxley slipped out and applied the bulldog choke.

Sammy attempted an escape, but Moxley landed some 12 to 6 elbows. He then set up for a King Kong Lariat, but Sammy reversed with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Guevara then went up to the top rope, but was intercepted by Moxley, who threw him back into the ring with a German Suplex. Taymelo and Anna Jay then ran down to ringside, and Moxley told them to buzz off. Anna Jay distracted the ref, and Tay landed a low blow out of view of the referee.

Guevara then rolled him up for a near fall. He quickly ascended the top rope and attempted a Swanton, but Moxley moved out of the way. Moxley then went for Wheeler Yuta’s seatbelt rollup but didn’t quite get it and Guevara kicked out at two. Guevara landed a series of kicks and went for the GTH again, but Moxley landed on his feet and lifted Guevara up for the Death Rider. He then covered for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara at 13:46

Moxley celebrated after the match and the announce team put over his appearance in the Finals of the World Title Tournament next week. Jericho and Danielson will face each other in the main event. The announce team said that MJF was demanding a microphone backstage…[c]

My Take: A solid match, but not something I’ll be thinking about next week. The finish was a bit of a miss for me, because it was sold as a brilliant reversal by Moxley, but the only thing that stopped Sammy from landing the GTH was that he didn’t lift his knee. In any case, this was the expected outcome, and I look forward to seeing what Moxley and Jericho/Danielson put together for the final.

MJF cut off his own music and told Albany to keep their fat mouths shut. He addressed Moxley and said he hasn’t slept a wink since they went toe to toe last week. MJF said Moxley looked like a man that had no fear, and that pissed him off. He said he wasn’t the same man they were the last time they got in the ring together. MJF said that Moxley is the one playing a character, not him. He mentioned reading his book, and said he was just like these people, a filthy white trash loser from the sticks.

He told Moxley that he took that and built a great character, and that’s why these morons cheer for you every week. MJF said he knew deep down that he was still the same scared little boy from the slums of Cincinnati, but now he was old enough to drown his childhood trauma in alcohol. He gave him credit for beating his disease, but said his brain is more dangerous than his disease.

MJF continued and said the same applies to Danielson or Jericho. Bad things happen to people who get in his way, and he made sure to let the crowd know that it was his title. MJF recalled Moxley describing a demon who told him that he didn’t deserve anything he had earned since he left the slums of Cincinnati. He then told Moxley that if he isn’t careful, he would find out that MJF is in fact that demon, and he is not one that is easily slain.

He then turned his attention to Stokely Hathaway, and said he had more talent in his little finger than you pieces of shit have in your entire bodies. He introduces them as “The Firm”. Stokely entered with W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunns.

Stokely grabbed the mic and described a meeting between himself and MJF where they put The Firm together. Stokely said this will be one of the rare times they are seen together, because when they aren’t MJF’s support system, they’ll go their separate ways. He described himself not as a publicist or a manager, he’s a friend with connections to get things done. Stokely said he does his best work when he’s hanging out and listening, because blackmail is what wakes him up in the morning.

He then went through his crew and spoke about their desires. He said he knows Morrissey wants respect and told him that he would get it and that he loves him. Stokely then told Lee Moriarty that he would restore honor to the ROH Pure Championship. He told the Gunns that they would stake out territory of their own away from their broke ass Daddy. Stokely then said he’s known Ethan Page for 10 years and been both bitter enemies and best friends. He said he knows he wants to represent his beautiful country of Canada and win the All-Atlantic Championship.

We then got a video package that addressed Jungle Boy wanting to get back into the swing of things, which led to him signing an open contract for Dynamite. We then got a return promo from Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, who called him a stupid boy and said he would face a man tonight.

In the arena, Jungle Boy made his entrance, followed by Jay Lethal with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

2. Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal: Jungle Boy has tape on his back from the chokeslam he took on the metal grate at All Out. Jungle Boy landed a dropkick and fired up the crowd. Lethal went for a dragon screw, but Jungle Boy countered into a pinfall attempt. The action spilled outside, but Satnam Singh prevented Jungle Boy from landing a dive through the ropes. Lethal landed a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle, and Jungle Boy spilled out to the floor…[c]

My Take: Gotta be honest, not the strongest effort from either MJF or Stokely there. The entire faction feels pretty lukewarm and isn’t really a faction unless they are needed as MJF’s support system. If nothing else it feels needlessly complicated and lacking a bit of a cohesive chemistry between the members. MJF’s promo was decent enough, but it felt below par for him because he largely just shouted at people and his lines about Moxley’s past and his addiction weren’t particularly clever.

Lethal focused on Jungle Boy’s back during the break. They traded punches as the show returned, and JB got the best of it with a diving forearm. He then went for a brainbuster, but his back gave out and Lethal taunted the crowd. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Jungle Boy avoided it and landed a brainbuster for a near fall.

Lethal placed Jungle Boy on the top rope and landed an avalanche back suplex. He set up for Lethal Injection again, but Jungle Boy escaped and went for a Killswitch. Lethal quickly escaped and landed a Lethal Combination. He then dumped JB to the floor and landed a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Lethal attempted a kick, but got pulled into a Snare Trap. Dutt distracted the referee, which caused Jungle Boy to release the hold and attack him.

He quickly reapplied the Snare Trap a moment later and got the win.

Jungle Boy defeated Jay Lethal at 8:41

After the match, we got a training montage of Hook and Action Bronson. They will face 2.0 at Grand Slam next week. Backstage, Alex Marvez introduced Luigi Primo, the pizza tossing indie wrestler, as a tie-in for the New York show next week. Ethan Page quickly assaulted him, and said he’s the only one who takes things seriously around here. Danhaused walked up and mouthed off to Page, who challenged him to a match on Friday’s Rampage…[c]

My Take: I’m not certain why Lethan, Dutt, and Singh get featured so much on Dynamite over other talent, but I think they’ve fully worn their welcome with me. The act was always a bit corny and predictable, but never was that more on display here. Jungle Boy is fine, but if he’s going to be going by Jack Perry sooner than later, it might be time to upgrade his gear.