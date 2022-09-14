What's happening...

09/14 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 224): John Moore on NXT changing again, the full year of NXT 2.0 and the shift from the black and gold era, the influx of NXT UK talent, top prospects, struggling developmental talent

September 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features John Moore discussing NXT changing again, the full year of NXT 2.0 and the shift from the black and gold era, the influx of NXT UK talent, top prospects, struggling developmental talent, and more (71:34)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 224) and guest John Moore.

