WWE Raw rating: WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring semifinals

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.733 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.589 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.53 rating.
Powell’s POV: A nice bounce back week for Raw without competition from the NBA playoffs. One year earlier, the May 22, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.638 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s final show before WWE Night of Champions.
