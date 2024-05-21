WWE Raw rating: WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring semifinals

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.733 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.589 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: A nice bounce back week for Raw without competition from the NBA playoffs. One year earlier, the May 22, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.638 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s final show before WWE Night of Champions.