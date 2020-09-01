NXT TV preview (live coverage tonight): New NXT Champion to be crowned on “Super Tuesday” show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole in a four-way, 60-minute Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Isiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango in a Street Fight.

-Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher.

Powell's POV: NXT airs tonight on USA Network next week due to being pushed out of the usual Wednesday night slot by an NHL playoff game. The show was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.



