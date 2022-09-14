AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW World Championship tournament semifinals set for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship
-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant AEW World Championship
-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Athena vs. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb
Powell's POV: The winners of the semifinal matches will meet for the vacant AEW World Championship on the September 21 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Tonight's Dynamite will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena (Rampage will also be taped tonight).
They announced on Twitter that Shida has been replaced by Athena due to a “backstage attack on Dark leaving her not medically cleared to wrestle”. In reality it’s because she’s returning to Japan to work a show that she’s literally had pinned on the top of her Twitter page for the past month(and has posted about even before then), so not sure why they announced her in the first place.