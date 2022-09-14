NXT 2.0 rating for the one-year anniversary show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 728,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from last week’s 684,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The show finished fourteenth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. The September 14, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 770,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for the premiere edition of NXT 2.0.