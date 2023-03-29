3/29 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia, Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Title, Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys, Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 182)

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Aired live March 29, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz were on commentary. Excalibur hyped the premiere for AEW All Access for after Dynamite. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Matt Hardy (w/Ethan Page). Perry and Hardy shook hands to start the match. There was an AEW All Access logo in the middle of the ring that listed the day, time, and had the TBS logo. Perry went for an early suicide dive, but Hardy stuffed it and performed a uranage slam.

Footage aired of Darby Allin watching the match on a backstage monitor, and a separate shot showed Sammy Guevara doing the same while also making out with Tay Melo.

Page took a cheap shot at Perry while the referee was distracted. Perry and Hardy ended up trading forearm shots on the ring apron. Perry got the better of it, but Hardy grabbed him and uranage slammed Perry onto the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Hardy superplexed Perry and covered him for a two count. Page climbed onto the apron and barked at referee Aubrey Edwards about her count. Hook came out to his entrance theme. Page and Hook fought at ringside. Hardy went to the floor and held Hook. Page threw a punch that Hook ducked and ended up hitting Hardy.

Perry performed a suicide dive onto Hardy. Back in the ring, Hardy stuffed a top rope move from Perry, who then stuffed a Side Effect. Perry eventually performed a Flatliner and then hit Hardy with a running elbow to the back of the head and scored the pin…

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry beat Matt Hardy in roughly 10:30.

AEW World Champion MJF made his entrance and joined Perry inside the ring. MJF said he didn’t appreciate Perry interrupting his re-Bar Mitzvah. He said it was kind of a Kanye move. MJF insulted the locals and then recalled Perry previously stating that MJF had things easy.

A “shut the f— up” chant broke out and went uncensored. “No,” MJF told the crowd. MJF turned his focus back to Perry and boasted that his job is actually easy because he rarely wrestles, insults the crowd, rarely breaks a sweat, and then hops on a Learjet back to Long Island (he worked in a plug for next week’s show being held there).

MJF recalled facing Perry in a match in 2020 and said that when he went to the back, he felt that he met his equal and thought they would be rivals for years to come. MJF said he shook Perry’s hand backstage and asked if he recalled what he told him.

Perry recalled MJF telling him that nice guys always finish last. Perry said MJF told him to ditch his friends and not care about anyone else. MJF mocked Perry for continuing to hang out with Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage. MJF said Perry was held back by all of them and his new buddy Hook won’t be any different.

MJF said they could have fun AEW together, but Perry had to be the nice guy for all of the fans. MJF said that three years later, he’s the AEW World Champion while Perry “is still just Jungle Boy.” Perry recalled thinking at one time that he and MJF would be friends. Perry said he wished that he could talk like MJF, have his confidence, or care about people.

Perry got in MJF’s face and said he wished that he didn’t care about being the most narcissistic piece of shot on the entire planet. Perry said that’s not him. Perry said that when he beats MJF, he won’t wake up alone every day and hate the person that he sees in the mirror. Perry dropped the mic.

MJF said that was good and told the crowd to give it up for Jungle Boy. MJF said it only took Perry four years to learn how to talk. MJF said there was a time when he thought they could have been friends or partners, but not anymore because Perry is a massive disappointment.

MJF claimed that Perry’s “hot piece of ass girlfriend Anna Jay” told him that Perry is weak between the knees. Perry and MJF fought. Perry put MJF down and stomped him in the corner. Perry followed up with a lariat. Perry went for his finisher, but MJF fled the ring. MJF stood on the entrance ramp and boasted that he’s still the world champion…

The broadcast team was shown and then Excalibur ran through the lineup of matches…

Alex Marvez entered Kenny Omega’s dressing room where he was preparing for his match while Don Callis and a trainer stood by. Callis said he lost his balance while he was in the ring with Hangman Page last week. Callis asked Omega why he assumed Page got physical with him. Callis said he was going to find page and apologize for everything…

Powell’s POV: The opening match was a momentum building win for Perry. The verbal exchange was well done and I like the recent trend of AEW adding more meaningful verbal segments. I like that Callis said he slipped, as that eliminates the scenario that Omega wouldn’t watch the show or hear from a friend what Callis pulled when he clearly took a dive.

Footage aired of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker taking “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn to a suite at the St. Louis Blues game along with other activities. They all had a meal together and Parker asked them to make a decision regarding their offer to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Bowens said they would announce their decision next week…

Dalton Castle and The Boys made their entrance for a six-man tag match when their opponents Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yutra came out and attacked them from behind.

2. “Blackpool Combat Club” Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yutra vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys. The referee rewarded the attack by calling for the bell to start the match once Castagnoli had one of the Boys down inside the ring. Castagnoli performed a sit-out powerbomb on one of The Boys and pinned him…

“Blackpool Combat Club” Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yutra beat Dalton Castle and The Boys in 0:45.

A video package focused on the Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb match…

Hangman Page was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the backstage area. Page said Nick Jackson suffered a dislocated shoulder while Matt had a partially torn biceps. Schiavone asked who attacked the duo last week. Page assumed it was the Blackpool Combat Club.

Don Callis showed up and apologized to Page. Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta attacked Page from behind and left him lying. Callis tried to play nice with the trio, but Moxley dropped him with a forearm and then put his foot on him while Castagnoli put on Callis’s glasses. After the BCC trio walked away, Callis was shown bleeding… [C]

Jeff Cobb made his entrance for the IWGP U.S. Championship match. Kenny Omega was shown warming up backstage. Tony Schiavone approached Omega and told him what happened to Callis and said he felt Omega should know. Omega made his entrance…

3. Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Championship. The broadcast team pondered how Omega might be affected by not having Callis in his corner.