NXT TV results (4/21): Moore’s review of NXT Revenge week two with Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match, Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox for the NXT North American Championship

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By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV – “NXT Revenge Week Two”

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 21, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] An intro teaser video aired for the “NXT Revenge Week 2” show…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Myles Borne made his entrance first. DarkState dapped it up and made their entrance next. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox (w/Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin) for the NXT North American Championship. Dion started the match with a hard Spinebuster off rip for a nearfall. Booker T claimed that Dion Lennox has led DarkState to success since the beginning (what?). Dion started the match with methodical offense. Borne snuck in a Power Slam for a nearfall. Borne followed up with a Flip Dive on Griffin and Lennox.

Borne got distracted once DarkState surrounded him, leading to Dion clotheslining him off the apron and tossing him into the ringpost.[c]

During the break, James and Shugars put the boots to Borne while Dion distracted the referee. Back from break, Borne escaped a deathlock and rallied with right hands on Dion. Dion dumped Borne to ringside. Borne dodged a boot into the steel steps and rallied with right hands. Lennox fought through and gave Borne a back suplex on the steel steps. Borne kicked out at two.

Lennox gave Borne grounded punches while also talking trash. Dion hit Borne with a rebound sitout Power Bomb for a nearfall. Borne escaped a backdrop and hit Dion with a hanging DDT. Borne rallied with right hands and a backbreaker. Borne hit Dion with a Ushigoroshi for a good nearfall. Shugars got on the apron for the distraction which allowed Dion to recover. Dion crotched Borne on the top rope.

Lennox hit Borne with a Superplex. Borne stopped the cover by grabbing Dion’s wrist. Borne and Lennox traded Yay Boo right hands. Borne no sold a right hand and started his rally. Borne and Lennox took each other out with stereo clotheslines. Shugars called plays with Cutler and Osiris. Cutler saved Dion from Borne Again while Shugars distracted the ref. Borne recovered and shoved Lennox into Shugars to knock Shugars off the apron. Borne hit Lennox with Borne Again for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 11:20 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Saquon had a look of disbelief. Borne celebrated his title defense…

John’s Thoughts: I tend to temper my expectations a bit when it’s a developmental vs. developmental wrestler and both wrestlers haven’t been fully seasoned yet. This was a really good match by both these wrestlers with a lot of high energy. Dion is starting to live up to the golden-boy hype that they’ve presented him with. Sadly, DarkState is a bit too damaged at the moment to do him favors (and I’m actually liking them shifting to them excising him from DarkState and having Shugars be the leader). Borne is gaining match-after-match. He’s still missing something from a character standpoint. What is starting to click is his in-ring getting more intense coming off the Ethan Page feud (though I’d like him to turn it up a bit more so that the audience can easily get it without commentary help).

Blake Monroe was hanging out with Vanity Project. Blake had a goth look. Vanity Project were praising Blake. Jackson Drake talked about how he swiped right and matched with a hot blonde shawty. Ricky Smokes said they can’t leave Blake though? Blake said it’s fine and they can have their fun. Drake said they will just be across the street if she needs them…

Joe Hendry was shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped Summerslam pre-sale tickets…

Saquon Shugars caught up with NXT GM Robert Stone. Stone told Shugars to follow him. The camera panned to Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill hanging out. Tatum thanked Hill for building the casket for her match. Hill also bragged about setting up the dating app catfish for Swipe Right. Hill said he’s also booked in a match against Ricky Saints for next week. Hill wished Tatum luck for her match…

John’s Thoughts: I still don’t like Hill being underutilized as a undercard clown, but I did like the attention to detail of the dating app catfish to get Swipe Right away from the casket match.

Entrances for the next match took place. Vic Joseph used Keanu Carver’s entrance as an excuse to plug WWE LFG…

2. Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver. Hendry quickly turned the tables and gave Carver chops. Hendry gave Carver a chop block and uppercut for a one count. Carver beat down Joe in the corner. Carver put Joe in a side Rack. Keanu Carver got up in anger when Joe put him in a toehold. Hendry dumped Carver to ringside.[c]

John’s Thoughts: Yes, his name is Keanu Carver; but I get a kick out of Booker T continuing to call him “Key New” Carver. What’s even funnier is Booker is actually trying to correct himself (To be fair, I tend to make the same mistake with some names. But at the same time, somebody show this man a John Wick movie! Matrix is required watching at this point! SPEED!!!).

Carver dominated most of the break, constantly shutting down Hendry’s comebacks. Carver continued to do so after the break. Hendry got a window of opportunity after sending Carver into the ringpost. Hendry rallied with right hands. Hendry took down Carver with a good discus lariat.

Hendry hit Carver with his signature Fallaway Slam into the Zoolander Turn. Carver was ready though, as he hit Hendry with a clothesline after the turn. Carver hit Hendry with falling elbows. Carver then gave Hendry mounted elbows. The referee had to call the bell because Hendry couldn’t defend himself…

Keanu Carver defeated Joe Hendry via ref stoppage in 9:12.

The referee had to pull Carver off, because he wouldn’t stop. Once he got under control, he just looked over the fallen Hendry…

John’s Thoughts: Hot damn! I love it! That was a great match constructed by both men and props to Joe Hendry for doing an amazing job putting Keanu Carver over while going down swinging. Here’s hoping they get things right with Joe on the main roster as he’s been one of my favorite wrestlers to follow over the past decade and I pray that they don’t just relegate him to being the teleporting meme (starting with a concert next week is a good start, because it doesn’t start with the teleporting). Keanu Carver might have just became my favorite wrestler in NXT! I love this guys aggression and practical street fighting style. He reminds me of the way my dad (Rest in peace dad!) taught me how to beat down fools. They really got something with this guy because he does stick out as different that your traditional grappler.

A vignette aired for a new wrestler named Lizzy Rain. She really loves heavy metal and looks like she’s from a different era…

John’s Thoughts: Welp! We all know who Paul “Heavy Metal” Levesque’s new favorite wrestler is!

Birth Right made their entrance…[c]

An ad aired for the Hulk Hogan All American documentary aired…

EK Prosper made his entrance…

3. EK Prosper vs. Lexis King (w/Channing Lorenzo, Ariana Grace, Uriah Connors, Charlie Dempsey) in a 5 Minute Speed Match for the Vacant WWE Speed Championship. Prosper used his agility to land a few dropkicks on King. Prosper hit King with a slingshot leg drop for a nearfall. Grace got in the way to prevent a flip dive. Connors distracted Prosper to allow King to double stomp Prosper and hit him with a baseball slide for a nearfall. Prosper and King traded chops and slaps.

Prosper hit King with a Knee Plus for a nearfall. King hit Propser with a chop and backbreaker. King hit Prosper with a Lungblower for a nearfall. The two minute warning hit. EK hit King with a Enzuigiri and Belly to Belly. King shoved EK off the top rope. King and Prosper brawled on the apron. Prosper backdropped King for an ugly landing.

Prosper hit all the male members of Birth Right with a moonsault. Grace slapped EK with the referee distracted. Prosper fended off Birth Right with right hands. King caught Prosper with a Twisting Neckbreaker when he entered the ring for the victory.

Lexis King defeated EK Prosper via pinfall in 4:33 to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

John’s Thoughts: I mean, I think Prosper ended up on top because that WWE Speed title feels more like an anchor than a reward. I can’t say it helps the loser Birth Right faction to have the loser WWE Shop toy belt that nobody cares about.

The show cut to Vanity Project on a live instagram video. Drake was disappointed due to being stood up. Smokes and Baylor tried to cheer up Drake. A random lady at the bar approached Drake after hearing he was stood up…

Editor’s Note: The woman at the bar is Bayley Humphrey, who was on the WWE LFG series. Her WWE/NXT name is Myka Lockwood.

Blake Monroe made her entrance in her funeral attire…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped WWE’s LJN toys…

Saquon Shugars met up with the rest of DarkState to tell him he got them all a rematch. Dion assumed it was him getting a rematch against Borne. Shugars said he tried to get the match for Dion, but Stone said it had to be Shugars. Dion hesitated a bit, but ultimately felt happy for Saquon…

A replay aired of Zaria attacking Sol Ruca during her Raw match the prior night…

[Hour Two] Tatum Paxley made her entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

4. Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe in a Casket Match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Paxley quickly tossed Blake into the casket, and Blake quickly ran out. Blake dodged a crossbody. Blake slapped Paxley on the top rope. Tatum kicked Blake and beat her up with a bouquet of flowers. Tatum punched Blake into the casket door. Tatum pulled out a doll house (ugh).

Both women put the brakes on to prevent from going into the toy house. Blake used a front dropkick to send Tatum into the toy house.[c]

Blake dominated the match during the break. Back from break, Tatum nailed Blake with a enzuigiri. Tatum rallied with axe handles and a high kick. Tatum hit Blake with a running Harlem Hangover. Blake escaped the casket by hitting Tatum with a beaded pillow. Both women hit each other with strikes on the apron and both fell in.

The referee didn’t call the match because both women were in when the doors closed. Both women eventually got back to the apron to brawl. Both women traded hands while standing on top of the casket. Tatum hit Blake with a sick looking Spanish Fly off the casket to the floor to invoke a “holy shit” chant. Blake recovered and sprayed fire extinguisher at Tatum.

Blake got on the casket and hit Tatum with a Glamor Shot DDT. Blake put Tatum in the casket and closed it, but it didn’t count because Tatum used the fake NA title to prevent the door from closing all the way. Blake whipped Tatum with the fake belt once she got out. Blake opened the pillow and poured “diamonds” on the mat. Tatum reversed the DDT with Cemetary Dive. Tatum sent Blake into the casket with a Liger Kick and closed the door for the win.

Tatum Paxley defeated Blake Monroe in a Casket Match in 11:43 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Highlights from the match aired…

John’s Thoughts: A strong effort from both match leading to a fun gimmick match. Tatum continues to show that she can really put together a good match, especially the endings. This is also another example of Blake Monroe continuing to shine in hardcore matches which has been a thing since her bloodbaths in AEW (though, I would like to see her get better at singles matches as she is a lot further ahead than a lot of the women in NXT in terms of technique and experience). Again, it’s interesting that she eats another loss. As much as I would like to see Blake Monroe continue with her Simp Squad, The Vanity Project, I wonder if the casket situation (which usually means “death”) means she’s in for a call up?

The show cut back to Jackson Drake on his date. The random lady (Myla Lockwood) said she dissected bodies while working as a mortician’s assistant. She also talked about AI bots. She pointed out that it was an AI bot that stood up Drake. The Vanity Project trio correctly assumed Shiloh Hill was behind the bot. Drake ended up walking off with the tall and muscular lady. Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor followed with the phone camera…

An ad aired for the Shawn Michaels documentary on Peacock…[c]

NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice made her entrance. She talked about how she made a statement last week, by showing everyone the champion she’s going to be. She said Jacy did elevate the women’s division. She said that Jacy reinvented herself as a WWE superstar. Vice said the hardest part about being champion is not winning it, but keeping it. Vice talked about how deep the women’s division is.

Lola said people stepped up to say they want what she has. She said those women aren’t competition, but threats. She said she does like it though. She said holding that title means you’ll possibly main event WrestleMania one day. Lola said she wants to be the realest champion. She talked about being that girl who stepped up, and is still that girl. She said you don’t just walk into Vice City and step up to the champion, you’re stepping into a fight.

She said you can try, step up, or take your shot. She said all that’s going to happen is you’re going to get knocked out and danced on. The Culling made their entrance. Izzi Dame thanked Vice for calling her a threat. Izzi asked Vice if she’s feeling the shift. Izzi said she’s watching, learning, and waiting for Vice to make a mistake. Izzi said Vice’s mindset means she’s going to lose at small moments rather than big ones.

Izzi said she’s going to rip Vice apart. Izzi talked about how you’re going to thank her once she becomes champion. Vice said all that studying and waiting sounds like hesitation. Vice said she hopes Izzi waits for the moment until she gets her ass kicked. Izzi said the Culling are two steps ahead. Niko Vance distracted Vice which allowed Dame to kick her down…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Lexis King and pointed out how he won a title by questionable means. King said he’s not like the degenerates or college recruits, he’s a real star. He said the belt is his birthright. EK Prosper pulled up and asked for a run back. Dorian Van Dux showed up to have EK’s back. Ariana Grace said they’ll see EK and Dorian next week…

A Kendal Grey “NXT Chronicle” documentary was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While a bit wordy as these segments tend to be, I felt like it was a tale of two promos. Lola Vice actually came off well this week to round out her mission statement and personality as champion. What kinda hurt the pace and lost the crowd was Izzi Dame’s part. She had the right confidence, but the words felt fake and forcefully mysterious. It kinda reminds me of when Shawn Spears, her stablemate, also tries to be dark and mysterious, but instead loses everyone and comes off like a bit of a poser.

An ad aired for LFG Season 3…

Replays aired of earlier match finishes…

The show cut to the Kendal Grey NXT Chronicle. She talked about being a Amateur Wrestling champion while also being a part of the men’s wrestling team. She talked about how she would compete against the guys. She said people say you shouldn’t do that, but she can. She said she grew up with an older brother, which led to her getting into play fights with her bro. She said she’s a tomboy, which shouldn’t be a shocker.

She said her and her dad bonded through sports. She said a funny story was her getting hit by a foul ball at a Mets game. She said her mother called her a problem child. She said he has bad luck. She said she got bit by a dog in the face at a BBQ, even though there was food around. She said at a wrestling match, some dude busted her head open. Pictures of her stitched up lip and stitched up knot in her head were shown.

She said ultimately she was obsessed with wrestling. She said what she’s also obsessed with is getting her hand raised. She said she won’t quit until she wins the NXT Women’s Championship…

John’s Thoughts: NXT always does a great job with these documentary segments. It’s simple, effective, and the slideshow helps. What actually also came off well here was Kendal Grey delivering her story. I really liked the excitedness I saw from her when she recollected all her fun moments and mishaps. I kinda want her to carry over this kind of delivery to her everyday promos. Her being a tomboy and a part of the men’s wrestling team makes sense as to why they started her off beating up men in NXT 2.0. What I would also like to see if them somehow having this tomboy part of herself express itself on TV.

Robert Stone was chatting with Lola Vice backstage. He had to run off due to commotion. Shiloh Hill was under a cabinet in the GM office while Ricky Saints put the boots to him. Ricky barged out while everyone checked on Hill…

Vic Joseph hyped segments for the following week…

Sol Ruca made her entrance…[c]

Robert Stone caught up with Tony D’Angelo. A delivery man handed Tony D a white box with a Japanese kanji on it. Keanu Carver pulled up. Carver said he didn’t give Tony D the box, but the character is a symbol of war, and Tony D better watch out…

Zaria’s theme played. Zaria tried to blindside Sol, but Sol saw it coming…

5. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match. Sol hit Zaria with a springboard Crossbody early on. Zaria chucked a trash can at Sol. Sol came back by dropkicking the trash can into Zaria. Zaria whipped Sol with a electrical cable. Zaria then fishhooked Sol with the cable. Zaria sued the cable for her hangman spot. Sol fell and then hit Zaria with a trash can lid. Sol hit Zaria with an X Factor in the ring.

Sol beat up Zaria aggressively with Kendo stick shots. Sol stomped Zaria’s teeth into the Kendo stick. Zaria beat the ten count. Zaria held on the rope to block a Sunset Bomb. Sol ripped Zaria off the rope, but she escaped. Zaria came back with a Yakuza Kick. Sol landed on her feet during a Press Slam. Sol speared Zaria through the wooden wall under the Crow’s Nest. Both women beat the ten count.[c]

During the break, both women brawled through the crowd. Back from break, both women were balancing on the barricade and brawling. Zaria ended up lifting Sol and hitting her with an F5 through the announce table. Sol beat the ten count. Zaria walked off screen and brought back a Slim Jim table. Sol gave Zaria a German Suplex on Vic Joseph’s spilled candy.

Sol set up a table, and was obviously tempted by the top of the crow’s nest. Zaria shoved Sol away and brought out another Slim Jim table. Zaria also looked tempted by the top of the crow’s nest. Sol beat up Zaria with the announce table top and laid her on the tables. Sol made her way to the top of the crow’s nest. Zaria was gone when Sol was on top.

Zaria went for a spear off the Crow’s nest, but missed. Sol hit Zaria with a Sol Snatcher on the top of the balcony they were standing on. Both women traded fatigued hands with Zaria’s back against the edge. Sol ended up saving Zaria when Zaria said “I’m sorry”. Sol cried and smiled. Both women hugged to cheers. During the hug, Zaria showed anger and shoved Sol off the crow’s nest into one of the tables (I hope her head didn’t catch the 2nd table). Sol couldn’t beat the ten count.

Zaria defeated Sol Ruca in a Last Woman Standing match in 15:56.

Zaria stood tall to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A really good Last Woman Standing match that was PPV/PLE worthy. I loved that they started off the match with a lot of speed and aggression and never let up. What I like about Last Man or Woman Standing matches is they don’t have to be lazy hardcore matches where they walk and brawl through the usual hardcore match tropes. This one took good usage of the stipulation and they also made good use of the structures exclusive to the WWE Performance Center. I’m also sure that given how long Sol and Zaria have been paired together, both women wanted to put in that extra umph via their longtime partnership.

One thing I do hope is that Sol didn’t catch her head on the table that didn’t break as we didn’t see a replay. All in all, a pretty superb edition of NXT this week. Both weeks of “Revenge” ended up being very good, and also might have even served as the ultimate hard-reset of NXT, given how a lot of the match outcomes have already been leading to Raw and presumably Smackdown callups. One side note. If we take away the big PLE level matches, I wouldn’t mind if WWE replicates this formula for the weekly television show. Long matches, documentary pieces, vignettes, and backstage skits.