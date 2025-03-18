NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV grade, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3, Solo Sikoa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Trick Williams vs. Eddie Thorpe in an NXT Underground match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT Roadblock themed episode a rare A grade. Every match delivered and they all concluded with clean finishes. What’s not to like?

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 69.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 49.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 42.

-Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu) is 32.