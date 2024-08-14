NXT TV rating: Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 617,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 531,000 viewership total for a show that aired on Syfy.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating on Syfy. One year earlier, the August 15, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 680,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for Rey Mysterio’s appearance on the show.